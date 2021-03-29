Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Short Interest Update

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS UEHPY opened at $14.60 on Monday. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

