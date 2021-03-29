IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,190 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.63% of IGM Biosciences worth $44,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,846.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,040.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $78.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of -1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

