Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,110 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $42,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,327,000 after acquiring an additional 919,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 765,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,536 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 194,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.73 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

