Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $45.87 Million Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,452 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $45,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 970,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $209,431.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,798,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,199,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin E. Louie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,609.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,150 shares of company stock worth $5,314,403. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MMI. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

