Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $42.38 on Monday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

