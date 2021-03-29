Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Drops By 79.7%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the February 28th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $1.26 on Monday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
