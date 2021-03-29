Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Drops By 79.7%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the February 28th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $1.26 on Monday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

