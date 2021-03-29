H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 316,677 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.39% of H&E Equipment Services worth $47,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $35.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.20 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

HEES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.