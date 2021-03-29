ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $200.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

