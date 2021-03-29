Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,846,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Markel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

MKL opened at $1,151.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,028.11. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

