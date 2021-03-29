Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 29,563 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,563 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $192.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

