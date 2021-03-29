Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 186.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

