Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

