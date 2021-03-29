iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.96 and a 12-month high of $143.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

