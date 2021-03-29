Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $76,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,285,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,306,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 490,616 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of MGY opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

