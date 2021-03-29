Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $134,000 Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 1,383.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Prudential in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Prudential by 15.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE:PUK opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. HSBC raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.