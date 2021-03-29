Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $58,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Q2 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Q2 by 946.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $102.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $9,027,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,211 shares of company stock valued at $22,165,543. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

