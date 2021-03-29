ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,300.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $357.59 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

