Insider Selling: SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $154,110.00 in Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SSSS opened at $14.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

