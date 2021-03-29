ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 390.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 267.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

NYSE SPOT opened at $261.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $116.00 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

