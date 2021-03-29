ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 4,175 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REG opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 214.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

