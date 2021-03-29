ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,476 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,677,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 141,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,903.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.