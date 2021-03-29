318,971 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 318,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,260,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.09% of CMC Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $132,376,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,085,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $11,058,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $177.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average is $155.16. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.13 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

