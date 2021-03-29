Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of STAG Industrial worth $64,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

