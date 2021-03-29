Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

Domtar stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

