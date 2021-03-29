Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Herman Miller worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -209.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $44.88.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

