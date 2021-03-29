Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 5,243 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 493,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $556,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.91. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.