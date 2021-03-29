Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $775,632,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $79,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $53,731,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $15,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $60.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.51. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

