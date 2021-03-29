$203.23 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post sales of $203.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.00 million and the lowest is $194.13 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $153.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $987.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.31 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.97 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,248 shares of company stock valued at $26,398,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.