$114.44 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $114.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.36 million and the highest is $124.00 million. Universal Display posted sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $551.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $676.71 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $700.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $240.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a one year low of $117.88 and a one year high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.70 and its 200-day moving average is $215.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

