Wedbush Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $550.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $520.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $578.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.33. RH has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $581.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,334,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

