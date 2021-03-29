Wedbush Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $550.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $520.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.95 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.22.
RH stock opened at $578.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.33. RH has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $581.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,334,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
