Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 121,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHE opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,504.75 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

