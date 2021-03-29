Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 20,782 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,715,858 shares of company stock worth $288,232,527. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

