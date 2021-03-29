American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Position Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 322,660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.69%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

