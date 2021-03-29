nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $30,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.