Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 269.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,157 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Steelcase by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Steelcase by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE SCS opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

