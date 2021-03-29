Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.41 Million Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 6,578.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $29.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

