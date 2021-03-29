Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Increases By 450.0%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.76 on Monday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

