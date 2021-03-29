Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Up 461.5% in March

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 461.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSWW opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19. Principal Solar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

