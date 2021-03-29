Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells $41,883.63 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $41,883.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WLDN stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 195,067 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

