Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $29,680.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
GBDC opened at $15.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.69.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 151,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
