Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $29,680.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GBDC opened at $15.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 151,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

