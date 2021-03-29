The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 39,468 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,468 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.24% of Assured Guaranty worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AGO opened at $42.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

