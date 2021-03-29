The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,641,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,041,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 234,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,864 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

