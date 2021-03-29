Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,853,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,465,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,289,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $226.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.79. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $118.65 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

