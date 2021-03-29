Stifel Financial Corp Buys 24,593 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of APAM opened at $52.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

