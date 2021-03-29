American International Group Inc. Sells 6,494 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

