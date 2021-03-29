American International Group Inc. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $185.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average is $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

