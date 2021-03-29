The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALB opened at $17.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

