The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,843 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,463,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,809,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,309,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

