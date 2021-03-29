Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

