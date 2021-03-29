Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 263.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after buying an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,113,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $25,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

